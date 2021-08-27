Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Increased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,327.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 679,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,222,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.