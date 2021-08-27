Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded up $20.84 on Friday, reaching $321.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

