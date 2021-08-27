UBS Group Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Neutral

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

JSAIY stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

