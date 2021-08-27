UGAS Tops 1-Day Volume of $204,455.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $204,455.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

