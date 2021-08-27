Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

