Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

ULTA opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

