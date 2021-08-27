Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.
ULTA opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.20. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.
In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
