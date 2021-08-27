UMA Trading Up 3.5% This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $12.75 or 0.00026035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $798.43 million and approximately $45.79 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00752818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00100114 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,530,450 coins and its circulating supply is 62,597,798 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

