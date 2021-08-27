Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the July 29th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,476,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.