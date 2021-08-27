Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $474.98 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $474.98 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00768310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00100460 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

