Unido EP Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a market cap of $10.02 million and $742,043.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

