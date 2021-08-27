Unifty 24-Hour Volume Reaches $160,653.00 (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $160,653.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $23.47 or 0.00047918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00135096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00151947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,932.51 or 0.99916144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.12 or 0.01000779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.30 or 0.06391822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,392 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

