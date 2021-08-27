Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Achieves $6.50 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $194,427.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unistake has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00127415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00152605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,145.98 or 0.98363191 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.88 or 0.00996744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.93 or 0.06647844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,086,362 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

