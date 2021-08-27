United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.03

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.03 ($41.21) and traded as high as €37.67 ($44.32). United Internet shares last traded at €37.44 ($44.05), with a volume of 139,826 shares.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.03.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

