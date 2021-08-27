United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $147.80

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $147.80, but opened at $144.53. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $144.53, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,543,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

