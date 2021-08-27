Unitrade (TRADE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $802,441.00

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $802,441.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00754407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00100551 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

