Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.36% of Unity Bancorp worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNTY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $513,373 over the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

