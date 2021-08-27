Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $513,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

