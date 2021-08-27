Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 182,089 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.46% of Universal Health Services worth $181,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.66. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,429. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.