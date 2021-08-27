UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 321.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UPMMY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

UPMMY stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

