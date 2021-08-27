Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 271 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $59,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88.

On Thursday, August 12th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62.

UPST traded up $6.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.18. 2,925,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $224.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upstart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

