Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 229.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

