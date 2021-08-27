UREEQA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00126684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00153858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,338.72 or 1.00239619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.78 or 0.01034309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.77 or 0.06720365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

