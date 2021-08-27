US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of US Ecology worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 287.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

