USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Shares Up 2.1%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.31. 10,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

