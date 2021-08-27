USDK Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $136.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00152480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.57 or 1.00201430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.01007006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.51 or 0.06426639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.