v.systems (VSYS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $47.45 million and $1.42 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
v.systems Profile
v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,280,530,327 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,921,863 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.
