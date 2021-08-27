Vabble Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $238,889.00 (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $238,889.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vabble alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00759060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100390 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,565,163 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.