Vai (VAI) Market Cap Hits $83.95 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $83.95 million and $1.98 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

