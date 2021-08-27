Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 57,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,570. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $97.78 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

