Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

