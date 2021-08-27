Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,025,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. 124,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

