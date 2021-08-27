Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.93

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $190.93 and last traded at $190.93, with a volume of 6149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

