Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $139.30. 106,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,495. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

