Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 137,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 226,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

