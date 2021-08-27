Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

