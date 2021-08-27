Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 162.8% in August

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 162.8% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.91 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $90.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

