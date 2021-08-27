Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 162.8% in August

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, an increase of 162.8% from the July 29th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $89.91 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $90.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.
