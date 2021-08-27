Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, an increase of 248.1% from the July 29th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

VYMI opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,058 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

