Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.85. 7,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,627. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $149.63 and a 1 year high of $210.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.