Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the July 29th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
