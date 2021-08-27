Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the July 29th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

