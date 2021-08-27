Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $79,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.86. 497,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,936. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $248.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

