Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $223,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.92. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,572. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $247.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

