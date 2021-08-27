Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,217 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $45,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

