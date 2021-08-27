Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.8% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,577 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 270,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 454,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

