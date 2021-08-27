Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

