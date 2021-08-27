Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,488 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

