Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

