Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.1% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.22. 166,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

