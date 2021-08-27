Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 320.8% in August

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the July 29th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

