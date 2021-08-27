Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VTWG opened at $216.34 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.
