Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VTWG opened at $216.34 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

