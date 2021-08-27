Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

